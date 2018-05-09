Handwalla Bwana's second-half goal leads Seattle Sounders over Toronto FC 2-1
Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco reacts after being fouled by a Seattle Sounders FC player during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 10:07PM EDT
TORONTO - Handwalla Bwana scored the winner early in the second half as the Seattle Sounders edged Toronto FC 2-1 on Wednesday night at BMO Field.
Will Bruin scored the other goal for Seattle (2-4-2) while Stefan Frei made five saves in the win.
Jonathan Osorio scored the lone goal for Toronto (2-5-1). Alex Bono stopped one shot.
The game was a rematch of the previous two MLS Cup finals. Seattle won the championship in a shootout in 2016 while the Reds blanked the Sounders 2-0 last December.
Tosaint Ricketts had an excellent chance to tie the game 2-2 in stoppage time off a Jordan Hamilton header, but Frei was able to re-direct the shot wide.
Bwana scored his first career MLS goal, taking a through ball from Bruin and beating Bono between is legs in the 54th minute.
More Toronto FC News
- Handwalla Bwana's second-half goal leads Seattle Sounders over Toronto FC 2-1
- TFC striker Jozy Altidore out 4-6 weeks after undergoing foot surgery
- Toronto FC to install new grass surface at BMO Field later this month
- More bad news for Toronto FC on defence with Moor out for two to three months
- TFC concedes in 2nd half stoppage time to settle for tie with Chicago
Top Sports News
- Eighth-inning rally lifts Blue Jays over Mariners 5-2
- Raptors president Ujiri says everything will be evaluated after loss to Cavs
- Raptors' coach Casey selected by peers at NBA coach of the year
- B.C.'s James Paxton relishes no-hitting the Blue Jays on Canadian soil
- Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open