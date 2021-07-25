

The Canadian Press





TOKYO - What Canada Did on Sunday at the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympic games:

BADMINTON

Women's singles - Michelle Li, Markham, Ont. (1-0), def. Nikte Sotomayor of Guatemala, 2-0 (21-8, 21-9) to open the round-robin.

Men's doubles - Jason Ho-Shue, Markham, Ont., and Nyl Yakura, Pickering, Ont. (0-2), lost 2-0 (21-14, 21-8) to Solgyu Choi and Seungjae Seo of South Korea.

BOXING

Women's flyweight (48-51 kg) - Mandy Bujold, Kitchener, Ont., lost her opening match to Nina Radovanovic of Serbia, 5-0.

CANOE/KAYAK

Kayak

Women's slalom - Florence Maheu, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., advances after placing 18th in qualifying (114.29).

Canoe

Men's slalom - Cameron Smedley, Dunrobin, Ont., was 16th in qualifying (108.12), did not advance.

CYCLING

Women's road race (137 km) - Karol-Ann Canuel, Amos, Que., finished 16th overall in three hours, 55 minutes and five seconds; Alison Jackson, Vermilion, Alta., 32nd (3:59:47); Leah Kirchmann, Winnipeg, 36th (3:59:47).

DIVING

Women's three-metre springboard synchronized - Jennifer Abel, Laval, Que., and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu, Saint-Constant, Que., won the silver medal with a score of 300.78.

EQUESTRIAN (DRESSAGE)

Individual - Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu, Saint-Bruno, Que., and her horse, All In, placed fourth in their group with a score of 71.677; Lindsay Kellock, Toronto, and Sebastien, were eighth in their qualifier group with a score of 65.404.

Team - Canada is ranked 11th with 6,605 points, and did not qualify for the Grand Prix.

FENCING

Women's individual foil - Kelleigh Ryan, Ottawa, edged Azuma Sera, Japan, 12-11 in her opening match, defeated Adelina Zagidullina of Russia, 15-9, in the round-of-16, but was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Russian Larisa Korobeynikova, 15-11; Jessica Guo, Toronto, def. Anita Blaze, France, 15-12, but was eliminated by a 15-7 loss in the second round to Arianna Errigo, Italy; Eleanor Harvey, Hamilton, won 15-9 over Pauline Ranvier of France, but lost to American Lee Kiefer, 15-13, in the second round.

Men's individual epee - Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger, Montreal, lost in the opening round to Chao Dong of China, 15-7.

GYMNASTICS (ARTISTIC)

Women's individual all-around - Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont., placed 22nd in qualifying with a score of 53.966, and Ellie Black, Halifax, was 24th (53.699) - both will compete in the main draw; Shallon Olsen, North Vancouver, B.C., 46th (51.965) and Ava Stewart, Bowmanville, Ont., 58th (50.433), did not advance.

Women's team - Canada placed 10th with 160.962 to earn a reserve spot.

Women's beam - Ellie Black was sixth overall in qualifying with a score of 14.100 and will compete in the main draw; Brooklyn Moors, 25th (13.300), Shallon Olsen, 66th (12.066) and Ava Stewart, 67th (12.000), failed to advance.

Women's floor exercise - Brooklyn Moors, 15th (13.533) to earn a reserve spot; Shallon Olsen, 29th (13.033), Ava Stewart, 51st (12.600) and Ellie Black, 63rd (12.266), did not qualify.

Women's vault - Shallon Olsen earned a berth in the main competition after placing sixth in qualifying (14.699); Ellie Black has a reserve spot after ranking 12th (14.416); Brooklyn Moors and Ava Stewart did not register a result.

Women's uneven bars - Brooklyn Moors, 46th (13.000), Ava Stewart, 50th (12.900), Ellie Black, 54th (12.800) and Shallon Olsen, 68th (11.900) - none advanced.

JUDO

Women's 52 kilogram class - Ecaterina Guica, La Prairie, Que., lost her round-of-32 match to Charline van Snick, Belgium, 11 s1-0.

ROWING

Women's single sculls - Carling Zeeman, Cambridge, Ont., placed second in her quarterfinal heat (7:57.58) and will race in the semifinals

Women's double sculls - Jessica Sevick, Strathmore, Alta.; Gabrielle Smith, Unionville, Ont., finished second in their semifinal (7:09:44) and earned a berth in the medal race.

Women's fours - Canada (Stephanie Grauer, Vancouver; Nicole Hare, Calgary; Jennifer Martins, Toronto; Kristina Walker, Wolfe Island, Ont.) placed fourth in the repechage (6:51.71) and will race in the B-final.

Men's single sculls - Trevor Jones, Lakefield, Ont., placed second in his quarterfinal (7:17.65) and will compete in the semifinals.

Men's lightweight double sculls - Patrick Keane, Victoria, and Maxwell Lattimer, Delta, B.C., were second in their repechage heat (6:36.79) and advanced to the semifinals

Men's fours - Canada (Jakub Buczek, Kitchener, Ont.; Will Crothers, Kingston, Ont.; Luke Gadsdon, Hamilton; Gavin Stone, Brampton, Ont.) were fourth in the repechage (6:15.86) and will compete in the B-final.

SAILING

Laser Radial (one-handed dinghy) - Sarah Douglas, Toronto, finished 18th and fourth to rank sixth overall following the opening day of competition.

Women's RS:X (windsurfer) - Nikola Girke, West Vancouver, B.C., was 25th, 23rd and 22nd in her races and stands 24th overall.

SHOOTING

Women's 10-metre air pistol - Lynda Kiejko, Calgary, placed 47th in qualifying and did not advance.

SKATEBOARDING

Men's street - Micky Papa, Vancouver, placed 10th in the preliminary with a total score of 30.39; Matt Berger, Kamloops, B.C., was 20th (4.02) - neither advanced.

SOFTBALL

Canada (2-2) lost to Japan, 1-0.

SWIMMING

Women's 100 backstroke - Kylie Masse, Lasalle, Ont. (58.17) and Taylor Ruck, Kelowna, B.C. (11th) both advanced to the semifinal round after placing third and 11th, respectively, in qualifying.

Women's 100 breastroke - Kelsey Wog; Winnipeg, was 23rd in qualifying (1:07.73); Kierra Smith, Kelowna, B.C., 24th (1:07.87) - neither advanced.

Women's 100 butterfly - Margaret MacNeil of London, Ont., placed sixth overall in the semifinals (56.56) to earn a berth in the final; Katerine Savard, Pont-Rouge, Que., 16th, did not advance.

Women's 400 freestyle - Summer McIntosh, Toronto, was fifth in qualifying (4:02.72) and will race in the final.

Women's 4x100 freestyle relay - Canada (Kayla Sanchez, Toronto; Margaret MacNeil, London, Ont.; Rebecca Smith, Red Deer, Alta., Penny Oleksiak, Toronto) won Canada's first medal of the Games with a silver in three minutes, 32.78 seconds.

Men's 100 backstroke - Markus Thormeyer, Delta, B.C., was 19th in qualifying (53.80); Cole Pratt, Calgary. 26th (54.27), neither advanced.

Men's 4x100 freestyle relay - Canada (Ruslan Gaziev, Toronto; Brent Hayden, Mission, B.C.; Yuri Kisil, Calgary Josh Liendo, Toronto) placed seventh in qualifying (3:13.00) and earned a berth in the final.

TABLE TENNIS

Women's singles - Mo Zhang, Richmond, B.C., won her second-round match over Yana Noskova of Russia, 4-3.

TAEKWONDO

Women's featherweight (49-57 kg) - Skylar Park, Winnipeg, won her opening bout over Australian Stacey Hymer, 25-15, but was eliminated in the quarterfinals after falling 18-7 to Lo Chia-Ling of Chinese Taipei.

TENNIS

Men's singles - Felix Auger-Aliassime, Montreal, lost in the opening round to Max Purcell of Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).