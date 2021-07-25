What Canada Did on Sunday at the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympic games
Canada's Rachel Honderich, center, and Kristen Tsai, compete against Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan during women's doubles Badminton matchat the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
TOKYO - What Canada Did on Sunday at the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympic games:
BADMINTON
Women's singles - Michelle Li, Markham, Ont. (1-0), def. Nikte Sotomayor of Guatemala, 2-0 (21-8, 21-9) to open the round-robin.
Men's doubles - Jason Ho-Shue, Markham, Ont., and Nyl Yakura, Pickering, Ont. (0-2), lost 2-0 (21-14, 21-8) to Solgyu Choi and Seungjae Seo of South Korea.
BOXING
Women's flyweight (48-51 kg) - Mandy Bujold, Kitchener, Ont., lost her opening match to Nina Radovanovic of Serbia, 5-0.
CANOE/KAYAK
Kayak
Women's slalom - Florence Maheu, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., advances after placing 18th in qualifying (114.29).
Canoe
Men's slalom - Cameron Smedley, Dunrobin, Ont., was 16th in qualifying (108.12), did not advance.
CYCLING
Women's road race (137 km) - Karol-Ann Canuel, Amos, Que., finished 16th overall in three hours, 55 minutes and five seconds; Alison Jackson, Vermilion, Alta., 32nd (3:59:47); Leah Kirchmann, Winnipeg, 36th (3:59:47).
DIVING
Women's three-metre springboard synchronized - Jennifer Abel, Laval, Que., and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu, Saint-Constant, Que., won the silver medal with a score of 300.78.
EQUESTRIAN (DRESSAGE)
Individual - Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu, Saint-Bruno, Que., and her horse, All In, placed fourth in their group with a score of 71.677; Lindsay Kellock, Toronto, and Sebastien, were eighth in their qualifier group with a score of 65.404.
Team - Canada is ranked 11th with 6,605 points, and did not qualify for the Grand Prix.
FENCING
Women's individual foil - Kelleigh Ryan, Ottawa, edged Azuma Sera, Japan, 12-11 in her opening match, defeated Adelina Zagidullina of Russia, 15-9, in the round-of-16, but was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Russian Larisa Korobeynikova, 15-11; Jessica Guo, Toronto, def. Anita Blaze, France, 15-12, but was eliminated by a 15-7 loss in the second round to Arianna Errigo, Italy; Eleanor Harvey, Hamilton, won 15-9 over Pauline Ranvier of France, but lost to American Lee Kiefer, 15-13, in the second round.
Men's individual epee - Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger, Montreal, lost in the opening round to Chao Dong of China, 15-7.
GYMNASTICS (ARTISTIC)
Women's individual all-around - Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont., placed 22nd in qualifying with a score of 53.966, and Ellie Black, Halifax, was 24th (53.699) - both will compete in the main draw; Shallon Olsen, North Vancouver, B.C., 46th (51.965) and Ava Stewart, Bowmanville, Ont., 58th (50.433), did not advance.
Women's team - Canada placed 10th with 160.962 to earn a reserve spot.
Women's beam - Ellie Black was sixth overall in qualifying with a score of 14.100 and will compete in the main draw; Brooklyn Moors, 25th (13.300), Shallon Olsen, 66th (12.066) and Ava Stewart, 67th (12.000), failed to advance.
Women's floor exercise - Brooklyn Moors, 15th (13.533) to earn a reserve spot; Shallon Olsen, 29th (13.033), Ava Stewart, 51st (12.600) and Ellie Black, 63rd (12.266), did not qualify.
Women's vault - Shallon Olsen earned a berth in the main competition after placing sixth in qualifying (14.699); Ellie Black has a reserve spot after ranking 12th (14.416); Brooklyn Moors and Ava Stewart did not register a result.
Women's uneven bars - Brooklyn Moors, 46th (13.000), Ava Stewart, 50th (12.900), Ellie Black, 54th (12.800) and Shallon Olsen, 68th (11.900) - none advanced.
JUDO
Women's 52 kilogram class - Ecaterina Guica, La Prairie, Que., lost her round-of-32 match to Charline van Snick, Belgium, 11 s1-0.
ROWING
Women's single sculls - Carling Zeeman, Cambridge, Ont., placed second in her quarterfinal heat (7:57.58) and will race in the semifinals
Women's double sculls - Jessica Sevick, Strathmore, Alta.; Gabrielle Smith, Unionville, Ont., finished second in their semifinal (7:09:44) and earned a berth in the medal race.
Women's fours - Canada (Stephanie Grauer, Vancouver; Nicole Hare, Calgary; Jennifer Martins, Toronto; Kristina Walker, Wolfe Island, Ont.) placed fourth in the repechage (6:51.71) and will race in the B-final.
Men's single sculls - Trevor Jones, Lakefield, Ont., placed second in his quarterfinal (7:17.65) and will compete in the semifinals.
Men's lightweight double sculls - Patrick Keane, Victoria, and Maxwell Lattimer, Delta, B.C., were second in their repechage heat (6:36.79) and advanced to the semifinals
Men's fours - Canada (Jakub Buczek, Kitchener, Ont.; Will Crothers, Kingston, Ont.; Luke Gadsdon, Hamilton; Gavin Stone, Brampton, Ont.) were fourth in the repechage (6:15.86) and will compete in the B-final.
SAILING
Laser Radial (one-handed dinghy) - Sarah Douglas, Toronto, finished 18th and fourth to rank sixth overall following the opening day of competition.
Women's RS:X (windsurfer) - Nikola Girke, West Vancouver, B.C., was 25th, 23rd and 22nd in her races and stands 24th overall.
SHOOTING
Women's 10-metre air pistol - Lynda Kiejko, Calgary, placed 47th in qualifying and did not advance.
SKATEBOARDING
Men's street - Micky Papa, Vancouver, placed 10th in the preliminary with a total score of 30.39; Matt Berger, Kamloops, B.C., was 20th (4.02) - neither advanced.
SOFTBALL
Canada (2-2) lost to Japan, 1-0.
SWIMMING
Women's 100 backstroke - Kylie Masse, Lasalle, Ont. (58.17) and Taylor Ruck, Kelowna, B.C. (11th) both advanced to the semifinal round after placing third and 11th, respectively, in qualifying.
Women's 100 breastroke - Kelsey Wog; Winnipeg, was 23rd in qualifying (1:07.73); Kierra Smith, Kelowna, B.C., 24th (1:07.87) - neither advanced.
Women's 100 butterfly - Margaret MacNeil of London, Ont., placed sixth overall in the semifinals (56.56) to earn a berth in the final; Katerine Savard, Pont-Rouge, Que., 16th, did not advance.
Women's 400 freestyle - Summer McIntosh, Toronto, was fifth in qualifying (4:02.72) and will race in the final.
Women's 4x100 freestyle relay - Canada (Kayla Sanchez, Toronto; Margaret MacNeil, London, Ont.; Rebecca Smith, Red Deer, Alta., Penny Oleksiak, Toronto) won Canada's first medal of the Games with a silver in three minutes, 32.78 seconds.
Men's 100 backstroke - Markus Thormeyer, Delta, B.C., was 19th in qualifying (53.80); Cole Pratt, Calgary. 26th (54.27), neither advanced.
Men's 4x100 freestyle relay - Canada (Ruslan Gaziev, Toronto; Brent Hayden, Mission, B.C.; Yuri Kisil, Calgary Josh Liendo, Toronto) placed seventh in qualifying (3:13.00) and earned a berth in the final.
TABLE TENNIS
Women's singles - Mo Zhang, Richmond, B.C., won her second-round match over Yana Noskova of Russia, 4-3.
TAEKWONDO
Women's featherweight (49-57 kg) - Skylar Park, Winnipeg, won her opening bout over Australian Stacey Hymer, 25-15, but was eliminated in the quarterfinals after falling 18-7 to Lo Chia-Ling of Chinese Taipei.
TENNIS
Men's singles - Felix Auger-Aliassime, Montreal, lost in the opening round to Max Purcell of Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).