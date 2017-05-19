

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





There is another downtown traffic closure this Victoria Day long weekend.

Construction workers have created quite the spectacle while building a new pedestrian bridge to adjoin the CF Toronto Eaton Centre with the Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue flagship locations.

The bridge is being constructed on James Street, right beside CF Toronto Eaton Centre for everyone to see.

A video produced by Studio433 Inc. for PCL Construction and Cadillac Fairview on May 12 shows the process of the bridge so far, including its trip from Hamilton.

The first piece of the new bridge made its journey from Hamilton to the downtown core on May 10, the construction company said.

After the piece’s arrival construction began, which is affecting traffic this long weekend.

As well, the removal of the current pedestrian bridge will take place this long weekend closing a portion of Queen Street.

Queen Street will be closed to vehicles between Yonge Street and Bay Street beginning on Friday at 11 p.m. and ending on Monday at 5 a.m. Also, there will be no access to James Street during this time period.

Eastbound traffic on Queen Street will be diverted at Bay Street and westbound traffic will be diverted at Yonge Street.

During this time, pedestrian access with be maintained but briefly interrupted for periodic stoppages during crane hoisting work.

The new bridge is expected to open in the fall.