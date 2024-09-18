CP24 Frequently Asked Questions

Welcome to the new CP24!

How do I find categories and video content?

Navigating our new platform is easy! We’ve regionalized our local news sections. CP24 now categorizes this content under “Toronto,” “Peel,” “Halton,” “Durham,” and “York” instead of having everything in one section. This way, you can quickly find the local news you’re looking for.

Also, we’ve moved all the latest video content and your favourite shows under the “Video” tab, so you can easily access the most up-to-date videos and catch up on your favourite programs.

How can I access video content?

Video content is now blended with articles throughout the content lists. Look for the “play” button to identify video content.

Live streaming of CP24 is still available.

Can I watch CP24 content outside of Canada?

Yes. If you are physically outside Canada, CP24 content will be available to you using your username and password for your account with a television service provider. Video content that is open and does not require a username or password is also available outside Canada.

What shows are available to watch online?

CP24 has a wide range of video content including short clips, full newscasts, live events, live streaming, and video content exclusive to digital platforms.

Can I share clips from CP24 with my friends or embed clips in my blog or on social networks?

You can share clips by using the share tools provided.

How do you stream CP24 video content?

CP24 delivers content via adaptive streaming. This means that the stream is constantly adjusting to deliver the best quality playback based on your available bandwidth. We currently deliver content at bitrates between 400 and 2048kbps.

Are videos available in closed caption?

Closed captioning is available on most videos, but not all. This is a priority for us and we appreciate your patience while we work to add support for these features.

Can I watch video on my mobile phone or tablet?

Yes, CP24 is available for iOS, Android and mobile web. You can visit either of those app stores for viewing content on mobile phones or tablets. Visit our mobile website at CP24.com/app

Will I be able to download or save videos?

Videos cannot be downloaded or saved to your computer, but you can watch the video as many times as you like.

What should I do when I get an error playing content?

Please select the content again to start playback. If the error persists, it is possible we are currently experiencing technical difficulties and are working to resolve the issue.

Please note that video may not playback properly if your browser is set to Private Mode.

Will the video play while my Ad Blocking Software is activated?

You may have unpredictable playback when using ad-blocking software or browser plugins. We recommend turning off any unnecessary software or plugins that may affect your experience.

Can I watch the videos in full-screen?

You sure can! Simply click on the full-screen icon beside the player’s volume control. To exit full-screen mode, simply press ESC and you’ll return to standard-screen mode.

For technical support, please email us by clicking here