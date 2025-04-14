Poilievre vows to use notwithstanding clause to overturn SCC ruling. Singh focused on election. Live updates here.

There are two weeks left until Canadians go to the polls, and the Liberals remain ahead of the Conservatives as the main party leaders are set to face off in two televised debates this week.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are campaigning in Quebec. Carney is in Dorval while Poilievre is in Montreal.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is spending Day 23 in Toronto, Ont.

Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists provide live updates throughout the day.

8:50 a.m. EDT: Poilievre vows to jail mass murderers ‘forever’

Poilievre says he will invoke the notwithstanding clause to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that struck down a law allowing for consecutive sentences with longer periods of parole ineligibility.

“Mass murderers should never again see the light of day,” Poilievre said in a video posted on social media Monday morning.

A life sentence should mean life.



A new Conservative government will put victims first by giving judges back the power to sentence mass murderers to consecutive prison sentences.



Protect our people, keep the worst killers in prison for life — For a Change. pic.twitter.com/O2XJeI8XFp — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 14, 2025

He added that consecutive sentences should be restored for ruthless killers, saying that “nothing could be more common sense.”

“If you kill multiple people, you should spend the rest of your life behind bars, multiple murderers should only come out in a box,” the Tory leader said.

The Supreme Court of Canada declared unconstitutional a 2011 Criminal Code provision that allowed judges to impose parole ineligibility periods of 25 years to be served consecutively for each murder, rather than concurrently. The ruling said the provision violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In Monday’s video, Poilievre used the case of Alexandre Bissonnette, who was initially sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 40 years for the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting. Following the Supreme Court ruling, his sentence was reduced, making him eligible for parole after 25 years.

Poilievre called Bissonnette’s reduced sentence unfair.

“I will overturn this terrible ruling using section 33 the notwithstanding clause found in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that will ensure that when multiple murderers are caught, they go away forever,” he said.

The notwithstanding clause gives provincial legislatures or the Parliament the power to pass legislation to override the Charter.

The Conservative leader previously hinted that he would wield the notwithstanding clause to legislate stiffer penalties for convicted criminals and those charged with crimes who have a record of violence.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from CTV News national correspondent Rachel Aiello and The Canadian Press

8 a.m. EDT: Singh maintains he’s focused on election

Singh says he is the right person to lead the NDP NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on why Canadians should vote for his party.

Speaking to CTV’s Your Morning, Singh maintained he is focused on campaigning when asked if he is the right person to lead the NDP if the party does not hold party status.

“I’m the right person to lead this party right now. We’re in an election. I’m focused on the election in front of me,” Singh said.

The federal New Democrats are a distant third from the Liberals and Tories and latest Nanos seat projections show the party only holding four seats. To hold official party status in the House of Commons, 12 seats are needed.

Singh says his party’s goal is to win as many seats as possible to put them into positions “where we can get things done for people.”

“That’s what I’ve shown I’ve shown that when I have power and when my team has power. Throughout our history, New Democrats use our power for people. We bring in things like health care. We brought in dental care and pharmacare. I want to use my power to get people what they need.”

He noted that if the Conservatives were to win a minority government, New Democrats would never support Poilievre.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist.

7:50 a.m. EDT: Liberals’ lead now seven points over Conservatives

Nanos ballot as of April 14, 2025 (Nanos Research)

The Liberals have opened up a seven-point lead over the Conservatives on Day 23 of the 36-day federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 13 has the Liberals at 45 per cent (up a point) over the Conservatives (down one) who are at 38 per cent nationally.

The New Democratic Party is at 9, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (two per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

Read the full story here.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

6:25 a.m. EDT: Is it time to lower the federal voting age to 16?

Jaden Braves, 16, says being unable to vote in this federal election is a “disappointment” — and he’d like to be one of the last young Canadians to be left out of the conversation.

Braves and the organization he leads, Young Politicians of Canada, want to see the federal voting age lowered to 16.

Braves said he thinks lowering the voting age would boost civic engagement and voter turnout. He said his organization has proposed implementing standardized civics education to ensure Canadians understand the basics of Canada’s political system.

Read the full story here.

The Canadian Press

6:18 p.m.: LGBTQ2S+ groups ask parties to defend human rights

LGBTQ+ Canadians are calling on federal parties to affirm their rights during this election campaign as they face a rising tide of hate crimes.

“It’s important that leaders from all parties speak up for the rights of trans folks and queer folks,” said Fae Johnstone, head of the advocacy group Queer Momentum.

While she said she’s grateful that LGBTQ+ issues haven’t become a culture war flashpoint in the election campaign, she said federal leaders have been allowed to largely ignore those issues while campaigning.

Johnstone’s group is among 200 organizations behind a March 31 open letter urging party leaders to oppose any reversal to “human rights victories, including marriage equality, Canada’s conversion therapy ban, and transgender rights legislation.”

Read the full story here.

The Canadian Press

--

Here’s a recap of what happened on the third weekend of the campaign:

Carney’s quiet weekend

The Liberal leader spent the weekend off the campaign trail after pausing to hold trade meetings in Ottawa on Friday.

The Prime Minister’s Office revealed that Carney spoke with the secretary general of NATO on Saturday. The following day, he appeared in a Quebec news program.

Carney’s quiet weekend prompted Poilievre to accuse Carney of hiding to avoid answering questions about his “multi-million dollar conflicts of interest.”

Liberal party spokesperson Mohammad Hussain said on Sunday that “if anyone is hiding and trying to duck accountability from the media, it is Pierre Poilievre.” Hussain is referring to the Tory leader’s four-question limit for the media.

What was promised

Conservatives: On Saturday, Poilievre unveiled his plan to improve support for military veterans and vowed that he won’t change medical assistance in dying laws.

The next day, the Tory leader pledged to tighten financial transparency rules for elected officials, taking aim at Carney.

Liberals: On Saturday, Carney announced that he promised a new Canada Strong Pass, which will provide children and youth with free access to national galleries and museums as well as free seats on VIA Rail when they travel with their parents. Carney is also pledging to reduce prices for campsites in national parks from June to August.

NDP: Singh announced on Sunday his plan for Northern Ontario, including boosting the number of doctors in the region and overhauling the Nutrition North program.

Green Party: The Greens called for free tuition for universities and colleges.

Track all the campaign promises here.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist. With files from The Canadian Press