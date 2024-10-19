Faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges support strike mandate: union

Teachers and faculty staff of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union walk the picket line at George Brown College in Toronto on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Ontario's striking college facility voted to reject a contract offer and continue their nearly five-week job action. The 12,000 college professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians have been off the job since Oct. 15, leaving some 500,000 students out of class. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The union representing faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges says its members have delivered a strong strike mandate.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union's says 79 per cent of those who participated in the vote supported a strike mandate, with 76 per cent of members casting a ballot.

The union, which represents some 15,000 professors, instructors, librarians and counsellors, says workload and job precarity are among the key issues at bargaining.

OPSEU says it remains hopeful a contract can be negotiated with the College Employer Council.

The council says it has offered to engage in mediation-interest arbitration, and that any kind of strike is "unnecessary."

The union's contract expired on Oct. 1 and the parties have since held two days of conciliation talks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press