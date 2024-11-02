Rusty thumb tack found in Ontario child’s mini chocolate bar

Ontario police are investigating after a thumb tack was found in a mini chocolate bar. (OPP)

Police are urging parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after a rusty thumb tack was found in a chocolate bar in Bancroft, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the tampered mini chocolate bar was collected while trick-or-treating somewhere in the town’s downtown area.

“The route in question extended from Hastings Street to Station Street, ending near Monck Street. The original source of the chocolate bar remains unknown,” OPP said in a news release on Saturday.

Earlier this week, OPP in northern Ontario received a report of a razor blade found in a child’s chocolate bar on Halloween night.

Police encouraged parents and guardians to inspect their children’s trick-or-treat items by checking for tears, holes or irregularities in candy wrappers, signs of re-sealing or altered packaging, or anything else that appears suspicious.

Police are asking anyone who finds tampered candy to call them at at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.