Serious injuries following Highway 401 collision in Whitby: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The driver and a passenger of a car have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a transport truck on Highway 401 in Whitby on Sunday morning.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division, the collision happened at around 3:25 a.m. in the Courtice Road area.

Police say that two vehicles were involved, a car and a transport truck. The driver and passenger of the car were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that Highway 401 is closed at Courtice Road for an investigation.