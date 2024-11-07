Suspect arrested in violent Hamilton robbery that was captured on video

Hamilton police have arrested a suspect after a woman was robbed outside a bank on Hamilton Mountain in July.

Hamilton police have arrested a suspect after a brazen robbery that was captured on video this past summer.

The robbery took place outside a bank on Hamilton Mountain on July 1.

Video footage released by police earlier this week showed a woman approaching a bank drop box in broad daylight with a bag in hand.

As the woman opens the drop box a man approaching from the opposite direction is seen violently ripping the bag from her hands and pulling her to the ground in the process.

The man is then seen running away with the bag.

Police released the video footage on Monday as they made a public appeal for information about the whereabouts of a 43-year-old suspect.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that the suspect has since been arrested.

Robert Rumley, of Hamilton, is charged with robbery and disguise with intent in connection with the incident.

“Thank you to all our community members and community partners that assisted us with the safe and quick arrest of Rumley,” police said in a news release.

Police previously said that Rumley has a “history of violence” and should not be approached.