Arrests made in 2024 Brampton shooting that killed man who was unintended target

Peel police have charged Dennis Mclean with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jevon Harris-Smith in Brampton in April 2024.

Peel police have charged two people, including a young person, in connection with the shooting death of a man in front of his Brampton home last spring.

In a release issued Thursday, investigators say in the early morning of Apr. 5, 2024, Jevon Harris-Smith, 30, was outside of his home in the area of Finegan Circle and Sudeley Lane when he was shot multiple times.

Two suspects fled in a stolen, red vehicle, according to police.

Investigation later revealed that Harris-Smith was not the intended target of the shooting.

At the end of May, police arrested and charged a youth with first-degree murder. Their identity could not be revealed under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police now say they have arrested a second person.

Dennis Mclean, 24, of Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau officers at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.