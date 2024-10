This July 11, 2017 photo shows Purple Coneflowers appear in a front yard garden in Dallas, Texas on July 11, 2017. Instead of cutting every perennial to ground level before the first frost, gardeners are now being selective. Allowing the dried seed heads of plants like purple coneflower (Echinacea), and others to stand all winter will provide food for nonmigratory birds. (AP Photo/Benny Snyder, File)

A frost advisory has been issued for the City of Toronto ahead of temperatures that could flirt with the freezing mark in the early hours of Thursday.

Environment Canada said frost is expected early Thursday morning as temperatures fall to near zero degrees.

People are being advised to cover up plants, especially those in “frost-prone” areas.

The temperature is expected to rebound later on Thursday with sunny skies and a high of 16 C in the forecast.