Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by bus driver in northwest Toronto: police

A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by the driver of a wheelchair-accessible bus in Toronto’s northwest area late Monday afternoon.(Arlyn Mcadorey/CTV News Toronto)

A pedestrian has critical injuries after being struck by the driver of a wheelchair-accessible bus in Toronto’s northwest area late Monday afternoon.

The collision happened in York, near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said paramedics transported a male pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim is a man in his 30s, they said.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Westbound Eglinton was closed in the area due to the investigation, but has since re-opened.