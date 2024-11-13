Police say 18-year-old man twice fled from officers while operating stolen vehicles

Police have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man who they say twice fled from officers in a dangerous manner while behind the wheel of stolen vehicles.
The first incident happened in the Warden Avenue and Comstock Road area at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Police say that officers spotted the suspect operating a stolen white Acura TLX and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, police say that the suspect refused to stop and drove away in a dangerous manner.
The vehicle was later located abandoned in the Main Street and Lumsden Avenue area.
The second incident happened in the Broadview Avenue and Gamble Avenue area at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Police say that officers spotted the same suspect in possession of another stolen vehicle, this time a grey Acura TLX.
The officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect again drove away in a dangerous manner, police say.
In a news released issued on Wednesday, police identified a suspect in the case as 18-year-old Roland Balog, of Toronto.
Balog is wanted on 10 charges, including flight while pursued by peace officers.
He is described as about five-foot-nine in height and weighing approximately 150 lbs.
Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact investigators.