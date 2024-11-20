Toronto police search for SUV involved in hit-and-run collision that critically injured pedestrian

Toronto police are searching for an SUV that drove away from a collision that sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital with critical injuries on Monday night. (Toronto Police Service)

Officers said they were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Pachino Boulevard, just south of York Mills Boulevard, for reports of a collision.

According to police, the 63-year-old was crossing from the east side of Victoria Park to the west side as a gray or silver SUV was driving northbound.

They said the SUV hit the pedestrian and fled the scene. Investigators are now searching for a 2013-2018 Hyundai Santa-Fe Sport model, that is either gray or silver.

Traffic services have taken over the investigation and ask anyone with dash camera footage, or witnesses, to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.