Man charged with murder in stabbing death of father in Scarborough

Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing in Scarborough on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of his father in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Officers attended a residence near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road just after 11 p.m. for a stabbing call.

When they arrived, police said they found 66-year-old Kulathungham Mathisoody suffering from injuries inside the home.

Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the city’s 78th homicide victim of this year.

A police cruiser sits outside a home in Scarborough Thursday November 21, 2024, where a man was fatally stabbed a day earlier.

Shortly after, police arrested Mathisoody’s son, Elanko. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators have not said what was the motive behind the stabbing. Speaking with CP24 at the scene on Thursday morning, the victim’s sister said her nephew had been struggling with his mental health.

They continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.