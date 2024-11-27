City of Toronto cannot deliver parking permits at this time. Here's what that means for drivers

Any driver in Toronto who has ordered a new parking permit, but has not yet received it, may be temporarily exempt from paying any parking-related fines.

As Canada Post workers continue to strike, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto confirmed to CTV News Toronto Wednesday it is not able to deliver parking permits to drivers at this time.

“As a result, Toronto Police Service Parking Enforcement has granted a grace period until Dec. 15 for existing permit holders who have prepaid or renewed online but have not yet received their permits. In the meantime, existing permit holders should continue displaying their expired permit from the current term,” the city said in an emailed statement.

A TPS spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Toronto that parking enforcement officers have been told to “withold tagging of all expired permits for all valid area permit holders until 12:01 a.m. Dec. 16, for residential on-street parking permits.” But they could not confirm if that directive is in connection to Canada Post’s strike action.

Earlier on Wednesday, Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon cautioned the strike is expected to carry on as both parties are “too far apart on critical issues” to strike a deal at this time, noting the special federal mediator temporarily suspended mediation.

“The pause in mediation activities will hopefully permit the parties to reassess their positions and return to the bargaining table with renewed resolve,” MacKinnon said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The postal workers' union, CUPW, started its strike action nearly two weeks ago, demanding salaries meet with inflationary pressures, more paid medical days, better benefits, among other things. Consequently, Canada Post said Tuesday it’s missed out on delivering about 10 million parcels so far.

“We will continue to monitor the Canada Post labour disruption and adjust the grace period as necessary,” the city said.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Toronto police for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

The City urges drivers who have not yet renewed their parking permits, as well as new applicants, to visit its Permit Parking office at City Hall, located at 100 Queen Street West.

Canada Post strike’s impact on city services

“Contingency plans are in place to provide alternative options for items normally delivered and received by mail,” the city said in an online.

Utility bills, freedom of information requests, garbage tags, and Ontario Works benefits cheques are among the services currently being impacted by the postal workers' labour disruption. For more information, Torontonians can check out the city’s website.