30-year-old man dead following collision with TTC bus, police say

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man has died following a reported crash with a TTC bus in Scarborough.

In a post on social media, Toronto police said there were reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a truck and a TTC bus just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

Sheppard crash

Police said the driver of the truck, who they identified as a 30-year-old man, was driving a “black Ram pick-up truck eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East approaching Meadowvale Road.”

The bus was struck from the rear-end police say, and as a result, the driver of the truck was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have dashcam footage, is asked to come forward and call police at 416-808-1900.