Police respond to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on March 12, 2025. (Jacob Estrin)

A pedestrian has serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday night.

Peel paramedics told CP24 it happened near Erin Mills Parkway and Windwood Drive, north of Britannia Road West, at 10 p.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Video from the scene appears to show that the driver remained at the site of the collision.