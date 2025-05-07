Here is a look at some events to check out in Toronto this Mother’s Day weekend

Flower markets, high tea and free fishing are among some of the activities on offer to celebrate moms this weekend.

Here is a list of some activities in and around Toronto on Mother’s Day weekend.

Toronto Artisan Market

The market featuring local artists will be held at Trinity Bellwoods Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 11.

High Tea at Casa Loma

Casa Loma says guests can sample teas, scones, gourmet pastries, and tea sandwiches in the “majestic ambience” of the castle for High Tea on Sunday, May 11. The event is $75 per person plus applicable taxes and gratuities.

Free Fishing on Mother’s Day Weekend

For moms who want to spend some time in the great outdoors, the province says Canadians can fish for free across Ontario May 10 and 11.

Cherry Blossoms in High Park

Families can head to Toronto’s west end to check out the cherry blossoms at High Park, which are expected to be in bloom on Mother’s Day weekend.

Vinyl Painting at Sunset at the Stackt Market

From 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 10th and May 11th, the Stackt Market is hosting workshops for Vinyl Painting. Tickets are $30 per person.

Toronto Flower Market

Kicking off the first event of the summer season, the Toronto Flower Market returns on May 10 outside CAMH (1001 Queen Street West). The event is on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mother’s Day at the Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo promises a “one-of-a-kind experience” at its Mother’s Day event on Sunday, which includes a breakfast and gift with the purchase of a special ticket for the occasion ($75).

Fleurs de Villes SPRING

Fleurs de Villes SPRING is a free event that will run between May 7 and May 11 in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. The event features a self-guided floral trail featuring 31 “fresh floral pop-ups” by local florists.