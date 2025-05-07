Man wanted in connection with stabbing on TTC bus in Scarborough

Police are searching for a man after someone was stabbed in the leg while onboard a TTC bus in Scarborough on May 1. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are searching for a man after someone was stabbed in the leg while on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Bertrand Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue East, on May 1 at around 6:20 p.m.

They say the suspect and victim were riding the bus, which was heading northbound on Kennedy Road, when they allegedly got into a fight.

The suspect got off the bus through the back doors and was last seen walking in the area of Kennedy Road and Stratton Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Police describe the suspect as a man with short black hair and a receding hairline. They said he was last seen wearing a green puffer coat, cargo pants, and black shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.