Ontario man dies in hospital after being shot during armed robbery

A 25-year-old man who was shot and critically injured during a robbery at a gas station west of Orangeville on Monday has died in hospital, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police provided the update on Friday, saying the robbery case is now a homicide investigation.

They identified the victim as Mehakdeep Singh.

Police said the incident happened on the evening of Oct. 7 at a gas station on County Road 109 in the Town of Amaranth.

The suspect attended the establishment and discharged a firearm during the robbery, police said.

Robbery suspect Person wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Amaranth, Ont. that left one person in critical condition. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)

Singh sustained a life-threatening injury and was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre. Police said he died on Thursday.

Investigators have released photos of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a three-quarter-length winter jacket with a fur hood, black pants, black shoes and a blue medical mask.

Robbery suspect Person wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Amaranth, Ont. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)

“A firearm was involved in this incident. If you see this individual, do not engage or approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

