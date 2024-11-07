NDP calls on federal government to allow open work permits for temporary workers

NDP MP and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship critic Jenny Kwan delivers remarks announcing the NDP's plan to end the exploitation of migrant workers in Canada in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — A parliamentary committee is calling on the government to change how it handles permits for temporary workers, after a UN report said the system creates "a breeding ground for contemporary forms of slavery."

The citizenship and immigration committee released a report Wednesday calling on Ottawa to work with the provinces to establish permits that allow temporary workers to find work in a specific region or sector.

Right now, most temporary workers have closed permits that tie them to a single employer.

The committee's report found that system creates conditions that can lead to exploitation and abuse.

NDP MPs Jenny Kwan and Matthew Green say the government needs to take this a step further by allowing all temporary workers access to open work permits.

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report's findings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024

David Baxter, The Canadian Press