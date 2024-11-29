Canadian news publishers suing ChatGPT developer OpenAI

The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston. ChatGPT maker OpenAI has outlined a plan, spelled out in a blog post on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, to prevent its tools from being used to spread election misinformation as voters in more than 50 countries around the world prepare to vote in national elections in 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

OTTAWA -- A coalition of Canadian news publishers is suing OpenAI for using news content to train its ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence system.

The coalition includes The Canadian Press, Torstar, Globe and Mail, Postmedia and CBC/Radio-Canada.

The outlets say in a joint statement that OpenAI is regularly breaching copyright by scraping large amounts of content from Canadian media.

The statement says OpenAI is profiting from that content without permission or compensation to content owners.

Generative AI can create text, images, videos and computer code based on a simple prompt, but the systems must first study vast amounts of existing content.

It’s the first such case in Canada, though numerous lawsuits are underway in the United States, including a case by the New York Times against the OpenAI and Microsoft.