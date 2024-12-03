Report released into Chinook helicopter crash that killed two Air Force members

Captains David Domagala, left, and Marc Larouche are seen in a composite image of two undated handout photographs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DND, Larouche family

OTTAWA — An investigation report into a Chinook helicopter crash that killed two Armed Forces members last year is recommending the Air Force use an automatic flight system when flying low over water at night.

Capt. Marc Larouche and Capt. David Domagala were killed in June 2023 when the helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River during a training exercise near Canadian Forces Base Petawawa.

Two other crew members were able to eject from the helicopter and escaped the crash with only minor injuries.

The flight safety investigation report says the crew set out to do two flight tests at night as part of the pilots' tactical first officer training course.

The crash happened when the second student pilot was trying to turn the helicopter, but started to descend toward the water.

Investigators say the crew was disoriented by environmental conditions and did not notice the descent before the helicopter crashed into the river at a high speed.

The report reveals no details about the environmental conditions that contributed to the crash.

Investigators also recommended ways the military can improve its emergency response preparedness. The Defence Department launched a significant search after the crash that was hampered by poor underwater visibility and river currents.

Chinook helicopters are intended for transporting personnel and equipment, and have been used in response to natural disasters and emergencies across the country.

The 450 Squadron was put on a temporary operational pause after the crash but resumed flying as normal later that week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press