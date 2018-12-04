

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The case of a man accused of killing 10 people in a van attack in north Toronto returns to court today.

Alek Minassian, 26, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with incident on April 23.

Police allege Minassian drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk along Yonge Street, mowing down pedestrians on the way.

Last month, court heard the deputy attorney general granted the prosecution's request to skip the preliminary hearing in the case and head straight to trial.

Minassian's lawyer Boris Bytensky said last month they are 10 to 18 months from a trial.

Today's hearing will mark the first time the case appears before the Superior Court of Justice.