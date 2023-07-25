A dog attacked three people in Oshawa, Ont. Monday night, leaving one victim with serious injuries.

Durham Regional Police said they responded to a call of a dog attacking people at around 7 p.m., in the area of Adelaide Avenue East and Mary Street North.

When police arrived, they said they saw three witnesses restraining the dog and Animal Control was contacted.

Media Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss confirmed to CTV News Toronto three people suffered injuries, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries.

While police couldn’t provide ages of the victims, Bortoluss said one is a teenager and two are adults.

The dog is currently with Animal Control, police said.

No further details about the dog were provided, but police confirmed the investigation is ongoing.