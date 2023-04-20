A 30-year-old man from Kitchener is dead following a two-vehicle collision on a highway near Guelph on Thursday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 6 North just before 8 p.m.

Police said a passenger vehicle, a four-door black sedan, crashed into the back of a stopped truck on the right shoulder of the highway.

The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to contact the Cambridge division of the OPP.