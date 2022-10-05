Toronto police are looking for a male suspect wanted in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in The Stockyards District.

On Sept. 15, officers responded to a call for a break and enter near St. Clair Avenue West and Keele Street.

According to police, a man entered a business during normal operating hours, damaged an alarm sensor, and disabled a security door.

He then reportedly returned to the business when it was closed and stole money.

The suspect is described as about 50 years old with a heavy build, short grey/balding hair, and a grey goatee.

He was last seen wearing black-framed glasses, a white baseball cap with a black Puma logo, a black watch with a gold face, a grey vest, a black and grey plaid shirt, blue jean capris, white socks, and white runners with black striping on sides, and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.222tips.com.