Male suspect sought after business in Toronto's Stockyards District vandalized, robbed
Security camera images of a male suspect wanted in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in The Stockyards District.
Published Wednesday, October 5, 2022 11:14AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 5, 2022 11:14AM EDT
Toronto police are looking for a male suspect wanted in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in The Stockyards District.
On Sept. 15, officers responded to a call for a break and enter near St. Clair Avenue West and Keele Street.
According to police, a man entered a business during normal operating hours, damaged an alarm sensor, and disabled a security door.
He then reportedly returned to the business when it was closed and stole money.
The suspect is described as about 50 years old with a heavy build, short grey/balding hair, and a grey goatee.
He was last seen wearing black-framed glasses, a white baseball cap with a black Puma logo, a black watch with a gold face, a grey vest, a black and grey plaid shirt, blue jean capris, white socks, and white runners with black striping on sides, and carrying a black bag.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.222tips.com.