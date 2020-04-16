

Chris Fox, CP24.com





More than 9,000 COVID-19 tests were completed on Wednesday, suggesting that the province may finally be having some success in ramping up testing levels that have consistently been among the lowest in Canada on a per-capita basis.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health, there was a total of 9,001 tests completed over a 24-hour period. That is up from the 6,010 tests the province completed over the previous 24 hours and means that Ontario was able to hit the 8,000 daily tests benchmark that officials had promised to hit by this week.

Encouragingly, the backlog in tests waiting to be processed also saw a slight decline after more than doubling on Wednesday. It now stands at 4,323.

The latest data released by the province includes 514 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths.

The number of deaths is down from the record 51 confirmed on Wednesday and the then record 43 reported on Tuesday but still represents the third highest single-day increase so far.

Of the 423 deaths attributed to the virus to date, more than a third of them have occurred in residents and patients at long-term care homes (162), where Premier Doug Ford has likened the spread of the virus to “wildfire.” That number is up 18 from one day prior, suggesting that about half of the deaths confirmed over the last 24 hours occurred in long-term care homes.

There have now been 933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and patients of long-term care homes and 5430 among staff. There have also been 104 individual outbreaks reported at long-term care homes.

Ontario’s oldest residents, in general, also continue to make up the vast majority of fatalities. Over the last 24 hours another 19 deaths were reported in people over the age of 80, bringing the total so far to 266 (about 62 per cent of all fatalities)

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 province wide is now 8,961, including deaths and recoveries.

That number is up about 55 per cent from the 5,759 cases that the province was aware of at this time last week.

Other highlights from the data: