Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will speak about their COVID-19 vaccination plan as the province approaches administering its five millionth dose.

Last week, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table recommended the province adjust its vaccine distribution strategy to send 50 per cent of all incoming doses to 74 neighbourhoods in the province deemed to be “hotspots” for coronavirus transmission.

The epidemiologists said the adjustment in strategy could lead to 1,700 fewer hospitalizations and at least 500 fewer deaths due to COVID-19.

The current provincial strategy allocates just one quarter of all doses to 114 different hotspots.

They are delivered through a mix of municipally run mass vaccination sites, and “pop-up” clinics which have seen people wait for hours and sometimes get turned away without a shot because there was no more supply.

Elliott said the province would consider the new plan last week.

Ontario has administered 4.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccines since Dec. 14, 2020, and had approximately 730,000 doses on hand as of Wednesday evening.

Elliott and Jones are scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. from Queen's Park.

CP24 will broadcast the announcement live.