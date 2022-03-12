Ontario reported 20 net new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday along with 722 people hospitalized with the virus.

The Ministry of Health says 16 of the deaths reported today occurred in the last month and four deaths occurred more than one month ago.

On Friday, the ministry began a new method of reporting COVID-19 deaths by providing the “fatality type” including whether COVID was the underlying cause of death, contributed to the death, or if the cause of death is unknown or missing from provincial data.

The breakdown of today’s reported deaths has not yet been released.

There have been 12,247 virus-related deaths in the province since March 2020.

The ministry says there are currently 722 people in hospital with the virus, up from 717 yesterday, but down from 795 a week ago.

Meanwhile, 232 of those hospitalized patients are in intensive care, compared to 253 a week ago.

Ontario labs processed just over 13,000 tests yesterday, producing a positivity rate of 12.1 per cent, according to the ministry.

The province confirmed 2,015 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases today but health officials say that is an undercount due to testing restrictions.

So far, 89 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 50 per cent have received three doses.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.