

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A first-degree murder charge has been laid against a Toronto man after a 51-year-old man was shot to death in Scarborough.

Just before 9 p.m. on March 18, emergency crews were called to an address located in the area of Comstock Road and Warden Avenue for a medical complaint.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a man suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.” He was subsequently pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified by police as Toronto resident Dobroslav “Bobby” Manchev.

On March 19, investigators said the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit had taken over the investigation. No suspect information was released at the time.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said an arrest had been made in the case.

Joseph Paquet, 48, now faces a charge of first-degree murder.