Police dog killed, suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in Etobicoke
Share:
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2023 11:02PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 25, 2023 11:02PM EDT
A police dog was killed and a suspect was injured during a shooting in Etobicoke involving Toronto police officers Tuesday night.
Police say they were called to the Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue area just before 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived on scene, they didn’t locate any shooting victims but did confirm that a firearm had been discharged, according to police.
Police say that while officers with the K9 unit were searching the area for the shooting suspect, an altercation occurred, and a police dog was shot and killed.
The suspect was also injured as a result of the altercation, police say. Their current condition is unknown.
Due to the nature of the altercation, police say the SIU will be notified.