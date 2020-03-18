

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Porter Airlines says it is suspending all flights across eastern Canada and the United States for at least the next two and a half months to support social distancing efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 is having an unprecedented effect on people around the world and Porter is determined to do our part to support the efforts of the Canadian, U.S. and global authorities in their responses,” airline president and CEO Michael Deluce said Wednesday. “Restricting activities by people in all communities is what's required to keep our team members and passengers healthy, and ultimately to end this fast-spreading pandemic.”

Flights will continue as normal until Friday, March 20 to “allow customers to complete existing trips and return home, or make last-minute reservations to reach a destination.”

Airlines across the globe have seen passenger volumes plummet as air travel is shunned as a possible conduit for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The airline says its planes and pilots will remain ready after the closure of commercial flights in order to operate “flights to support the movement of government officials, public health requirements and economic recovery efforts.”

Billy Bishop Airport will remain open to support ORNGE air ambulance and NAV Canada operations, as well as private aviation.

In normal operations, Porter flew propeller passenger planes to and from major eastern Canadian and U.S. cities including Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, Halifax, Saint John, St. John’s, Quebec City, Washington Dulles, Boston, New York and Chicago.

All booked passengers will be allowed to cancel and receive a full refund.