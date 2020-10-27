Premier Doug Ford along with Minister of Health Christine Elliott will be making an announcement in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to trend upwards amid a second wave of the virus across the province.

After a record-high weekend of new cases (978 new infections on Saturday and 1,042 on Sunday), the province logged 851 new cases on Monday.

Despite the drop in yesterday’s daily case count, the rolling seven-day average of new cases continues to rise and is now at a record 878, up from 743 one week ago.

In addition, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health, told reporters Monday that Ontario's test positivity rate now stands at 3.8 per cent.

Ford had said on Friday that officials were going to meet this past weekend to discuss if Halton and Durham regions, which are still in Stage 3, should be reverted back to a modified Stage 2 to curb the spread of the virus, and that a decision was expected by Monday.

But yesterday morning Ford’s office said no decision had been made.

Earlier this month, COVID-19 hot spots Toronto, Peel, Ottawa and York were ordered to move back to Stage 2 for at least 28 days, closing all gyms, movie theatres, casinos and indoor dining at restaurants and bars.

Officials from both Halton and Durham have expressed concerns with stricter measures and said the provincial government should take a targeted approach instead of blanket measures across those regions.

Halton Region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is currently 28, unchanged from last week.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of new infections in Durham is now up to 40, a roughly 43 per cent increase compared to a week ago.

CP24 and CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live at 1 p.m.