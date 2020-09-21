Premier Doug Ford and Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health will be making another announcement in Toronto this afternoon after expanding restrictions on private gatherings provincewide over the weekend.

Ford, the province's Health Minister Christine Elliott and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, will speak at Queen's Park at 1 p.m.

The announcement comes two days after the trio held a rare weekend news conference to roll back private gathering limits across the province.

Only 25 people are now allowed to gather outdoors and 10 people can gather inside under the new restrictions.

The new rules, which do not apply to businesses such as restaurants, movie theatres, and banquet halls, are in effect immediately and will stay in place for the next 28 days, Ford said on Saturday.

The province says "staffed businesses and facilities" will still be permitted to host 100 people outdoors and 50 people indoors.

The decision to scale back the size of private gatherings was made in response to the "alarming" rise in COVID-19 cases in the province, the premier said.

"Over the past several days, we've seen alarming growth in the number of COVID cases in Ontario. Three weeks ago, we were around 80 cases, a week ago we were around 200 cases, now we are over 400 cases and climbing," Ford said over the weekend.

"Folks, the alarm bells are ringing."