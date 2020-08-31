Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement from Etobicoke on Monday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton and Minister of Economic Development Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli.

On Friday, Ford urged the federal government to keep the Canada-U.S. border closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford used a chart to compare the number of cases in Ontario and Quebec to the staggering numbers seen in states south of the border.

"I love our American friends but this is the reason prime minister, we can't open the borders, it's very simple," Ford said.

The feds and American authorities have agreed to keep land borders closed to non-essential travel until Sept. 21.

Ford is scheduled to speak today at 1 p.m.