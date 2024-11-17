Bombers, Argonauts to clash in Grey Cup contest

VANCOUVER -- The Toronto Argonauts are looking to take home the C-F-L’s top prize today, facing off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the Grey Cup.
The Argos previously upset Winnipeg 24-23 in the 2022 championship.
The Bombers meanwhile are playing in a fifth consecutive Grey Cup and is the first team to do so since Edmonton appeared in six straight between 1977 and 1982.
Winnipeg overcame a rocky start to the season to make the final, while the Argos upset the league-leading Montreal Alouettes in the division final to make the championship game.