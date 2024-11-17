Bombers, Argonauts to clash in Grey Cup contest

Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie walks onto the field for football practice with his sons Cannon and Lancen, ahead of the 111th CFL Grey Cup in Vancouver, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER -- The Toronto Argonauts are looking to take home the C-F-L’s top prize today, facing off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the Grey Cup.

The Argos previously upset Winnipeg 24-23 in the 2022 championship.

The Bombers meanwhile are playing in a fifth consecutive Grey Cup and is the first team to do so since Edmonton appeared in six straight between 1977 and 1982.

Winnipeg overcame a rocky start to the season to make the final, while the Argos upset the league-leading Montreal Alouettes in the division final to make the championship game.