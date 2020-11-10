Mayor John Tory is expected to announce what COVID-19 restrictions Toronto will face going forward as the city continues to see a surge in cases .

Tory along with Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, is set to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Toronto is currently in a modified version of Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan until Nov. 14 after Tory asked Ontario Premier Doug Ford last week “for a little more time” to see a change in virus transmission before tightening or loosening restrictions.

Tory joined Ford at a press conference in North York ahead of his city briefing Tuesday afternoon and said the city plans to “build on the provincial framework.”

“We’re going to be building on that to make sure that we do for Toronto what we believe is necessary at this point in time in light of all the different indicators and we’re doing it in full consultation and collaboration with the provincial government,” Tory said.

“We will have to lay out, as we will do in the coming days, an enforcement plan of our own with respect to the things that we do, the initiatives that we undertake.”

Toronto logged a record 520 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, beating the previous record of 483 new cases recorded on Monday.

Tory’s announcement comes after the Ford government released its colour-coded tiered system for COVID-19 restrictions last week.

The new model allows most businesses to reopen but with earlier closing times, stricter capacity limits and mandatory symptom screenings.

The new system places each of Ontario’s public health units into one of five different colour-coded categories based on the level of virus spread within their communities and the capacity of their hospitals.

Ottawa and York moved from a modified Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan into the orange restrict category on Nov. 7, which allowed gyms to reopen and bars and restaurants to resume indoor dining.

Meanwhile, Peel Region moved to the red control level, which has broader-scale measures and restrictions across multiple sectors to control transmission, equivalent to a modified Stage 2.

The new framework allows health officials to tighten or loosen restrictions in any region depending on the rate of virus spread.

Officials say the goal is to eventually have all regions in the green prevent category, which essentially replaces Stage 3 of the province’s economic reopening plan.

The new framework includes specific thresholds that could justify moving a region into a given category. For example, the framework says that a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent or a weekly incidence rate of more than 100 new infections per 100,000 people could justify moving a given region from the orange category into the red category.

In order to move a region from the orange category into the less restrictive yellow category, officials say the positivity rate should fall below 2.5 per cent and the weekly incidence rate should be below 40 new infections per 100,000 people.