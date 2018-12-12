

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A visitation will be held today for a murdered Mississauga teen found dead near Meadow Park last week.

The body of 14-year-old Riley Driver-Martin was found by a passerby in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park, located in the area of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road, at around 8 a.m. last Friday.

While Peel police have not released the cause of death, officers previously said Driver-Martin suffered “obvious signs of trauma.”

Two 20-year-old brothers, identified as Nicholas Mahabir and Mark Mahabir, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Driver-Martin’s death.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto state that Nicholas Mahabir, who was previously charged with robbery in May 2018, was ordered by a judge not to communicate with his brother Mark as part of the conditions of his release.

The brothers are two of three fraternal triplets.

Nicholas Mahabir is scheduled to appear in court today.

Police have not said if Driver-Martin knew the two accused and investigators have not disclosed possible motives for the killing.

Speaking to reporters at a memorial on Monday night, Driver-Martin’s uncle Joseph Medley expressed frustration that Nicholas Mahabir was out on bail at the time of his nephew’s murder.

“I don’t understand laws. The law needs to be tougher,” he said.

Medley described his nephew as a good student who would “stick up for people who couldn’t stick up for themselves.”

“He would defend kids who were getting bullied. He would take his shirt off his back and give it to you if you needed it. He was always there,” he added.

Visitations for Driver-Martin will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke today.

His funeral will be held at noon on Thursday.