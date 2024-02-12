A couple from Whitby, Ont. is facing more than two dozen charges after allegedly defrauding several Home Depot stores in Durham Region.

According to police, a man and a woman visited Home Depot locations in Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, and Clarington on seven different occasions starting in July 2023.

Police said that they made a purchase then allegedly returned to the store with the receipt and walked out with similar stolen items. The suspects would also allegedly switch price tags on items.

Durham Regional Police Service said the incidents were reported to them on Jan. 1, 2024.

Khutaja Revuru, 53, and 50-year-old Krishna Revuru, both of Whitby, have been charged with 28 offences, including theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, and possess property obtained by crime under $5,000. They have both been released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Chapman of the Financial Crimes Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5352, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.