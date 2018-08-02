Dalton Pompey suspended by Blue Jays club for violating club policy
Toronto Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey strikes out in the ninth inning American League MLB baseball action against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto on Thursday May 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 4:13PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Toronto Blue Jays have suspended Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey for violating club policy.
Pompey's suspension was confirmed by a Blue Jays spokesperson Thursday, but no reason for the discipline was given.
The spokesperson said Pompey, from Mississauga, Ont., should be back with the team in a few days.
Pompey last played for the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto's triple-A affiliate, in a 2-1 win in Indianapolis on Sunday.
He walked in the first inning and made a catch in left field before Billy McKinney pinch hit for him in the second.
The 25-year-old Pompey is hitting .291 in 30 games for Buffalo this season with five home runs and 15 runs batted in.
