Osuna booed by Toronto fans as Astros beat Blue Jays 4-1
Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) celebrates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in American League baseball action in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 11:01PM EDT
TORONTO - Alex Bregman's two-run homer gave Houston the lead and the Astros held on for a 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Josh James (2-0) gave up one run on four hits over five innings of work and then Houston's (100-57) bullpen shut the door the rest of the way.
Tony Sipp, Collin McHugh, Ryan Pressly, Hector Rondon combined for three innings of scoreless relief before Roberto Osuna came in for his 20th save of the season.
Osuna was loudly booed by the announced crowd of 28,440 at Rogers Centre. He took the mound hours after he had his domestic assault charge dropped by Crown attorneys in a Toronto courthouse.
The charges were dropped after he agreed to stay away from the alleged victim for one year and continue counselling.
Osuna, formerly with the Blue Jays closer, was charged with assault in May. The 23-year-old was suspended without pay for 75 games for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, and Toronto dealt him to Houston on July 30.
