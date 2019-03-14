

The Canadian Press





DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Right-hander Matt Shoemaker pitched 5 1/3 strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees played to a 1-1 draw in spring training action Thursday.

Shoemaker gave up one earned run on four hits and struck out three, while surrendering just one walk.

The run against Shoemaker came in the top of the fourth inning, when a Miguel Andujar groundout scored Gleyber Torres.

Eric Sogard tied it in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single that scored Kacy Clemens.

Elvis Luciano, Tim Mayza and Joe Biagini combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for Toronto (9-8).

Luis Cessa continued his strong spring for New York (9-6), giving up no runs on two his while striking out three and walking one over four innings.

Toronto's next spring training game is Friday afternoon against Philadelphia.