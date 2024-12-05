Woman hit in the face with ‘butt of a shotgun’ in Hamilton: police

Hamilton Police share an image of the shotgun a suspect allegedly used the butt of to hit a women.

A woman was hit in the face with “the butt of a shotgun” at a central Hamilton business on Wednesday morning, police say.

Police say a dispute escalated to a violent altercation just after 9 a.m. near Main Street East and Wentworth Street.

A woman sustained minor injuries following the incident, according to police.

Officers say the suspect was attempting to leave the scene in a taxi. An investigation revealed a loaded shotgun in the trunk.

A 25-year-old woman from Hamilton was arrested as a result and faces multiple charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, assault with a weapon and two counts of pointing a firearm.

Police also charged the woman with several counts of drug possession.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.