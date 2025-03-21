Suspect wanted for robbery after stolen Audi was allegedly involved in a fatal collision in St. Catharines

Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle theft in St. Catharines earlier this week, where the stolen Audi was allegedly involved in fatal collision shortly after the robbery. (NIagara Regional Police Service)

Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle theft in St. Catharines earlier this week, where the stolen Audi was allegedly involved in fatal collision shortly after the robbery.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to a commercial plaza in the area of Scott and Niagara streets at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of a car theft.

According to police, the driver of a black Audi S5 had parked his vehicle with the keys in the ignition as they went inside a nearby store. While the driver was inside, police say a man approached the luxury sedan, opened the driver’s door and allegedly verbally threatened the other occupant seated in the front passenger seat.

The passenger exited the car and the suspect sped away from the plaza, and allegedly crashed into a grey Chevrolet Malibu about 40 minutes later in the area of Welland Avenue and Ontario Street.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, a 31-year-old man, died at the hospital. They add that the driver of the stolen Audi was seen running away from the scene.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Mathew Morris, who is wanted for robbery. The charge has not been tested in court.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to work with the collision reconstruction unit.

“Efforts are focused on gathering additional evidence, and further charges related to the fatality are expected in the near future,” officials said in Friday’s release.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.