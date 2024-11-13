2 charged in connection with death of Brampton man in Caledon

Police are investigating after a person died in Caledon on Nov. 9 (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man who was killed in Caledon last week and have laid charges against two people in connection with his death.

Police said 52-year-old Rabinder Malhi of Brampton was found injured at a residence on Deer Ridge Trail, ear xa and X, on the evening of Nov. 9.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not revealed his cause of his death.

On Wednesday, Peel Regional Police announced the arrest of two people, 47-year-old Rajinder Kumar and 35-year-old Sheetal Verma, both of Caledon.

Kumar has been charged with second-degree murder, while Verma is facing a charge of obstruction of justice.

The circumstances that led to the homicide remain unknown.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.