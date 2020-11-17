Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement from Queen’s Park Tuesday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The announcement comes after Ford dodged questions about publicizing advice he and his cabinet receive from provincial COVID-19 advisory tables.

On Monday, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa revealed that Toronto Public Health staff had to sign non-disclosure agreements to participate in talks held with the provincial health measures table.

During a Toronto Board of Health meeting on Monday, the board voted unanimously to ask the Ford government to make COVID-19 advice from the advisory tables public.

Ford was asked about making the data public during a news conference on Monday afternoon but did not commit to it and instead vowed to “continue being transparent” through daily press conferences and the regular release of data.

“I don’t know of any other government across Canada that has been more transparent,” Ford said on Monday. It has been unprecedented transparency. What I know is people find out (the advice) and they find out at one o’clock every single day.”

Last week, the Ford government faced criticism after CTV News Toronto obtained confidential provincial documents which suggested that thresholds for the higher categories in its tiered framework for COVID-19 restrictions were raised significantly as coronavirus cases continued to increase.

At the time Ford said that the framework “was given to us through Dr. Williams and his team” but that he changed course one day later, lowering the thresholds for moving regions into each of the colour-coded tiers.

CP24 and CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live at 1.p.m.