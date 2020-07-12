Ontario public health officials reported 129 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, exceeding the number of patients who recovered in that same period.

Ontario officials reported 130 cases on Saturday and 116 on Friday.

“Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

She said provincial labs were able to process 26,000 specimens in the past day, representing a positivity rate of about 0.49 per cent.

There have now been 36,723 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario, with 2,719 deaths, 32,534 recoveries and 1,470 remaining active cases.

Toronto Public Health reported 36 of Sunday’s cases, while Peel Region reported 30.

There were 116 people admitted to hospital for COVID-19 symptoms across the province, with 29 of them in intensive care units.

Nineteen people were breathing with the help of a ventilator.