

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario health officials reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with no new deaths or recoveries, bringing the total to 1,144.

The province says it has 1,118 active cases, eight clinically-confirmed recoveries and eighteen deaths, though it cautioned for the first time Saturday that two of those deaths were in patients where no laboratory testing for COVID-19 was ever performed.

The province reported 135 new cases on Friday, 170 on Thursday, 100 on Wednesday and 85 on Tuesday.

For the second day in a row, provincial officials declined to give out any details about any of the new cases, saying all patient information was “pending” or under investigation.

Toronto Public Health said Saturday that as many as 55 of the new cases on Saturday were from Toronto, with the city’s total case count rising to 512 cases by early Saturday afternoon.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 63 people across Ontario in intensive care.

Of those, 17 patients are in Toronto.

The province said it was able to complete 3,424 tests from Friday to Saturday.

Nearly 8,700 people remain under investigation for possible infection.

More than 34,300 people have been tested across the province to date.